NTT DATA Group (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Shares Down 2.4%

NTT DATA Group Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.83 and last traded at $14.83. 24,812 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the average session volume of 11,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.19.

NTT DATA Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

NTT DATA Group (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. NTT DATA Group had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NTT DATA Group Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NTT DATA Group

NTT DATA Group Corporation provides IT and business services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, data and intelligence, salesforce, SAP, ServiceNow, and application development and management, as well as 5G services. The company also provides consulting, industry solutions, business process services, and IT modernization and managed services.

