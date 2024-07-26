Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a growth of 209.1% from the June 30th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BXMX. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 9,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE BXMX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.17. 142,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,154. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day moving average is $13.13. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $13.74.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

