Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Insider Caroline Foulger Purchases 20,000 Shares

Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI – Get Free Report) insider Caroline Foulger purchased 20,000 shares of Oakley Capital Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 516 ($6.67) per share, for a total transaction of £103,200 ($133,471.29).
Oakley Capital Investments Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of OCI stock traded up GBX 0.97 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 515.97 ($6.67). 208,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,138. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 499.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 479.96. The company has a market cap of £910.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 404.93 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 24.00, a quick ratio of 82.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Oakley Capital Investments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 392 ($5.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 520 ($6.73).
Oakley Capital Investments Company Profile
