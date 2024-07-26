OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Hits New 1-Year High at $37.99

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.99 and last traded at $37.99, with a volume of 201294 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.37.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OGE. Argus lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.51.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.26). OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $596.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.418 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 84.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OGE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 178.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 392.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

