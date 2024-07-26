Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Purchased by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,183 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Okta were worth $23,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,719,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,097,000 after purchasing an additional 438,496 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Okta by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Okta by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 77,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 28,119 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 282.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 248,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,015,000 after purchasing an additional 183,643 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 2,721.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 176,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,940,000 after purchasing an additional 169,830 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,878 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,645,972.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,645,972.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 179,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total value of $16,786,359.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,229.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 362,256 shares of company stock valued at $34,154,578. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Okta Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Okta stock opened at $93.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.91. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.27. Okta had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OKTA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.58.

About Okta

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

