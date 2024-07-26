OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 66,572 Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 66,572 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,046,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,579 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,139 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,566 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $61.38. 971,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,780,742. The stock has a market cap of $110.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.32 and its 200 day moving average is $61.64. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $51.66 and a 52-week high of $67.49.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BUD. UBS Group upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $70.00 to $68.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.13.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

