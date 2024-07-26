OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys 145,698 Shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ)

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ – Free Report) by 133.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,698 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.25% of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $15.31. 1,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,169. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 million, a P/E ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.28. KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $16.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.96.

About KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF

The KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology Index ETF (KEMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a committee-selected, tier-weighted index of 50 emerging market technology companies. KEMQ was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by KraneShares.

