OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $3.32 Million Holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP)

OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report) by 545.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,585 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Meredith Wealth Planning bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $317,000.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DFGP traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.41. 121,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,190. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.93. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.14 and a 12 month high of $53.85.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2667 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. This is an increase from Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th.

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.

