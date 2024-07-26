OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases 107,482 Shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD)

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) by 308.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,482 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.80% of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF worth $3,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 551,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,007,000 after purchasing an additional 44,347 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 230,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 24,555 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 37,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 65,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 1,207.3% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 514,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,069,000 after purchasing an additional 475,259 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $25.67. The company had a trading volume of 217,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,674. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.44. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $24.97 and a 1 year high of $25.74.

About Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.