OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 196,416 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

OLD Mission Capital LLC reduced its stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 45.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 237,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 196,416 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $4,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 9,553,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971,008 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,033,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,119,000 after buying an additional 476,907 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,285,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,001,000 after buying an additional 421,055 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,975,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,428,000 after buying an additional 296,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PHG has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips has an average rating of “Hold”.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHG traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.83. The company had a trading volume of 535,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,791. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.44. The company has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.82, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.9154 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is -95.83%.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

