OLD Mission Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

OLD Mission Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) by 62.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295,330 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $5,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LI stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.16. 2,246,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,012,024. Li Auto Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.75 and a 52-week high of $47.33. The stock has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.19.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter. Li Auto had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 8.73%. Equities analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on LI shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Li Auto from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Macquarie began coverage on Li Auto in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Li Auto from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Li Auto currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.08.

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

