Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $750.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.10 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 18.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

Old National Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ONB traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.11. 1,319,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,106,687. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.36 and a 52-week high of $20.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.82.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.27%.

Insider Transactions at Old National Bancorp

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CEO Chady M. Alahmar sold 17,165 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $272,923.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at $795,015.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ONB. Hovde Group began coverage on Old National Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Old National Bancorp from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.63.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

