Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Mizuho

Mizuho cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Mizuho currently has $35.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $34.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.73.

NYSE OHI opened at $35.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.25 and a 200-day moving average of $31.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 241.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,379,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,120,478,000 after purchasing an additional 165,105 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,585,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,924,000 after acquiring an additional 960,997 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,501,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,358,000 after acquiring an additional 40,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,240,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,971,000 after purchasing an additional 143,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,948,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,403,000 after purchasing an additional 124,483 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

