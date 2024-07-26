Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,205 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $8,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 11,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $41,984.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,830 shares in the company, valued at $911,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 2.2 %

OMC traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,018,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.39 and its 200-day moving average is $91.47. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $98.06. The stock has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.95.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.