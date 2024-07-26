ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 44.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,881 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OKE. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in ONEOK by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 52,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,185,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 5.3% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 9,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.25. 564,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,748,228. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.52. The company has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.65. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.58 and a 12 month high of $86.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

A number of research firms have commented on OKE. Tudor Pickering raised shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.83.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

