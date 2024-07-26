OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share (NASDAQ:OSW)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for OneSpaWorld in a report issued on Monday, July 22nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for OneSpaWorld’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for OneSpaWorld’s FY2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. OneSpaWorld had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $211.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

OSW has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on OneSpaWorld from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OSW

OneSpaWorld Stock Performance

Shares of OSW stock opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.19 and a beta of 2.14. OneSpaWorld has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $17.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at OneSpaWorld

In other news, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $38,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,672,651.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other OneSpaWorld news, insider Susan Reardon Bonner sold 35,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $527,976.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 272,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,048,451.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 2,500 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $38,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 175,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,672,651.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,762 shares of company stock worth $755,153. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneSpaWorld

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OneSpaWorld during the first quarter worth about $7,505,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,970,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,109,000 after acquiring an additional 514,137 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,694,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,970,000 after acquiring an additional 470,415 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 4th quarter valued at $4,926,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,260,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,869,000 after acquiring an additional 316,905 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.