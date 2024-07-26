Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Cut to Hold at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LPRO. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Open Lending in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Open Lending in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Open Lending in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Open Lending has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.79.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on LPRO

Open Lending Trading Up 5.5 %

Open Lending stock opened at $6.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average of $6.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.82 and a beta of 1.12. Open Lending has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $11.49. The company has a current ratio of 13.14, a quick ratio of 13.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.65 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Open Lending will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 24.0% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Open Lending

(Get Free Report)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.