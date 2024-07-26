OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Major Shareholder Sells $1,630,500.00 in Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total transaction of $1,630,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,333,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,702,271.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opko Health, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get OPKO Health alerts:

On Friday, July 19th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $807,250.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $823,250.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 36,118 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $1,019,972.32.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Opko Health, Inc. sold 14,082 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $397,534.86.

On Monday, July 1st, Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $1,331,500.00.

OPKO Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OPK opened at $1.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.62. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $989.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OPKO Health

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 31.44% and a negative return on equity of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $173.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. OPKO Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPK. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the first quarter worth $26,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the first quarter worth $31,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in OPKO Health in the first quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of OPKO Health to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OPKO Health

OPKO Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.