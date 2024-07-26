OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Major Shareholder Sells $807,250.00 in Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $807,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,383,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,250,082.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opko Health, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 22nd, Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $1,630,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $823,250.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 36,118 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $1,019,972.32.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Opko Health, Inc. sold 14,082 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $397,534.86.

On Monday, July 1st, Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $1,331,500.00.

OPKO Health stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $989.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.91. OPKO Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.18.

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $173.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.99 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 17.89% and a negative net margin of 31.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on OPK shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of OPKO Health to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPK. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in OPKO Health by 125.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in OPKO Health by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in OPKO Health by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 445,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 17,671 shares in the last quarter. 64.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

