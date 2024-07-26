OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.07.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Shares of OPRX stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. OptimizeRx has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.37.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.16). OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 23.10% and a negative return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $19.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in OptimizeRx by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 10,041 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 853,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,364,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in OptimizeRx by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,737,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,112,000 after acquiring an additional 10,286 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,027,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 5.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 782,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 41,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. It offers various tech-enabled marketing solutions through its Artificial Intelligence-generated Dynamic Audience and Activation Platform, which enables customers to execute traditional marketing campaigns on its proprietary digital point-of-care network, as well as dynamic marketing campaigns that optimize audiences in real time to increase the value of treatment information for healthcare professionals and patients in response to clinical care events.

