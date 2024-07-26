Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK) Receives Overweight Rating from Stephens

Stephens restated their overweight rating on shares of Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp Trading Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ OBK opened at $34.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.00. Origin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.68 and a 52-week high of $37.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $164.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.70 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 8.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Origin Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 54.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.