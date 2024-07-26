Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 24th. Cormark analyst N. Dion anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $45.06 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 21.54%.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities raised shares of Osisko Gold Royalties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OR opened at $17.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.73. Osisko Gold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $11.24 and a fifty-two week high of $18.34.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently -90.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Osisko Gold Royalties

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 125.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 5.3% during the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 36,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 6.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

