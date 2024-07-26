Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target Raised to C$31.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

OR has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. CIBC boosted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$28.38.

Shares of TSE OR opened at C$23.64 on Tuesday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a one year low of C$15.42 and a one year high of C$25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.52, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 21.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of C$60.75 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.6398844 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -82.76%.

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.19, for a total transaction of C$115,950.00. In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.19, for a total transaction of C$115,950.00. Also, Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel sold 33,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.20, for a total transaction of C$748,140.00. Insiders have sold a total of 48,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,670 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

