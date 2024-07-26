Ossiam Acquires 889,397 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1,278.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 958,955 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 889,397 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 1.0% of Ossiam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ossiam’s holdings in Walmart were worth $57,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 199.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,745,334 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,774,717,000 after purchasing an additional 274,229,968 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $3,674,652,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Walmart by 183.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,172,985 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,755,339,000 after purchasing an additional 18,865,484 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Walmart by 212.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,035,473 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $844,514,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544,958 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Walmart by 187.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 13,303,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $800,454,000 after purchasing an additional 8,674,100 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.60.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.98. 2,467,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,277,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $554.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $71.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.63.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total transaction of $1,899,758.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,989,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,236,780.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,816,896.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total value of $1,899,758.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,989,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,236,780.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,498,614 shares of company stock valued at $951,441,747. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

