Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $100.25

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $100.25 and last traded at $99.50, with a volume of 99597 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.44.

Otter Tail Trading Up 2.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.05 and its 200 day moving average is $87.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.55.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter. Otter Tail had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $347.07 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otter Tail Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Otter Tail

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.468 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.69%.

In other news, VP Paul L. Knutson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total value of $362,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,746.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Otter Tail

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

