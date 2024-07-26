Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.320-0.360 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.7 billion-$2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.6 billion. Owens & Minor also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.400-1.700 EPS.
Owens & Minor Stock Down 3.1 %
OMI stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.19. The stock had a trading volume of 105,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.40. Owens & Minor has a 52-week low of $12.36 and a 52-week high of $28.35.
Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Owens & Minor’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Owens & Minor news, CFO Alexander J. Bruni sold 10,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $187,687.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,112. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Owens & Minor news, CFO Alexander J. Bruni sold 10,568 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $187,687.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Snehashish Sarkar sold 9,980 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $172,853.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,252.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,923 shares of company stock valued at $562,711 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.
Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.
