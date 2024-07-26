Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.320-0.360 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.7 billion-$2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.6 billion. Owens & Minor also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.400-1.700 EPS.

Owens & Minor Stock Down 3.1 %

OMI stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.19. The stock had a trading volume of 105,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.40. Owens & Minor has a 52-week low of $12.36 and a 52-week high of $28.35.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Owens & Minor’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on OMI shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Owens & Minor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.63.

View Our Latest Report on Owens & Minor

Insider Activity at Owens & Minor

In other Owens & Minor news, CFO Alexander J. Bruni sold 10,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $187,687.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,112. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Owens & Minor news, CFO Alexander J. Bruni sold 10,568 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $187,687.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Snehashish Sarkar sold 9,980 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $172,853.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,252.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,923 shares of company stock valued at $562,711 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor

(Get Free Report)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.