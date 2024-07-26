P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSIGet Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.21), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $182.95 million for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 0.39%.

PTSI stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.40. 28,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,670. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $26.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities, such as automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

