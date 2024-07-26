Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $154.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.04. 364,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,482. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 205.55 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,015.46%.

In other news, CFO Lori R. Wright sold 4,668 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $110,118.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,399.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PPBI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

