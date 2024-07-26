Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.45

Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 28.45 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 28.35 ($0.37), with a volume of 1452201 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27 ($0.35).

Pan African Resources Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 26.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 22.45. The stock has a market cap of £547.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 907.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.41.

Pan African Resources Company Profile

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and sale of gold in South Africa. The company's flagship projects include the Barberton Mines that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

