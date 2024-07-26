PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Price Target Increased to $69.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Benchmark from $61.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on PAR Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens upgraded shares of PAR Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.75.

PAR Technology stock opened at $52.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. PAR Technology has a 12 month low of $28.21 and a 12 month high of $55.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.03.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.07). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 17.14% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $105.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PAR Technology will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAR. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 43.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,530,843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,641 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PAR Technology by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,159,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,950,000 after buying an additional 50,793 shares in the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. grew its position in PAR Technology by 47.1% in the first quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,191,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,026,000 after buying an additional 381,232 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 901,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,909,000 after buying an additional 8,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 889,724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,897,000 after acquiring an additional 15,678 shares during the last quarter.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

