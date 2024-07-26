Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Piper Sandler

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

CASH opened at $68.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.68. Pathward Financial has a twelve month low of $41.79 and a twelve month high of $69.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.96.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $176.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.63 million. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pathward Financial will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.00%.

In other news, Director Kendall E. Stork sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total value of $107,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,231.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pathward Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Pathward Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kennicott Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pathward Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pathward Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pathward Financial by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

