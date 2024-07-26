Pax Dollar Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 26th. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $114.39 million and $882,476.81 worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001489 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001028 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 114,399,806 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

