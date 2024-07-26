Payden & Rygel Investment Group Invests $38.27 Million in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 636,000 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $38,268,000. Walmart makes up approximately 1.8% of Payden & Rygel Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth about $464,000. Elgethun Capital Management increased its stake in Walmart by 244.1% in the 1st quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 22,945 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 16,276 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 193.4% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 77,262 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 50,926 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 198.4% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1,278.6% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 958,955 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $57,700,000 after acquiring an additional 889,397 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. HSBC upped their price objective on Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Walmart from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.60.

WMT traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.66. 4,674,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,289,555. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $71.33. The firm has a market cap of $560.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $166,661.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 463,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,239,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $1,991,790.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,960,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,851,892.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $166,661.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 463,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,239,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,498,614 shares of company stock valued at $951,441,747. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

