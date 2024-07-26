Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $27.61, but opened at $28.84. Peapack-Gladstone Financial shares last traded at $29.25, with a volume of 8,206 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 9.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Trading Up 5.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $506.98 million, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.81 and a 200-day moving average of $23.99.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $100.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.80 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 8.50%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Peapack-Gladstone Financial

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP Stuart M. Vorcheimer sold 4,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $111,006.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,118.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 173,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after buying an additional 19,346 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 876,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,494,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 5,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

