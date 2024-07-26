Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Posts Earnings Results

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.42), Zacks reports. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $397.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.590-1.670 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.490-0.530 EPS.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.61. The company had a trading volume of 517,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,439. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $11.39 and a one year high of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.90.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -3.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.42.

Get Our Latest Report on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $46,515.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,072.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $46,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,072.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 17,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.67 per share, with a total value of $232,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,208,284 shares in the company, valued at $16,517,242.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.