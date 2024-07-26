Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Insider Sells $70,000.00 in Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,505 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA traded down $2.05 on Friday, hitting $66.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 999,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,373. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $71.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.84 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.33 and a 200-day moving average of $58.68.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.30. Pegasystems had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 54.99%. The company had revenue of $351.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PEGA shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,784,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,004,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,229,000 after buying an additional 310,242 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,958,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 77.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 499,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,273,000 after buying an additional 218,599 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 625,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,561,000 after buying an additional 143,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

