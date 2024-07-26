Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Peoples Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas anticipates that the bank will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Peoples Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.46 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $154.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PEBO. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $34.30 on Friday. Peoples Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $34.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.41.

Peoples Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director David F. Dierker sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total transaction of $128,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,493.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Tyler J. Wilcox sold 8,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $250,095.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,101.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David F. Dierker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total transaction of $128,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,330 shares in the company, valued at $427,493.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,865 shares of company stock valued at $417,060. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Peoples Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 60.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.