Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $154.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.30 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS.

Peoples Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBO traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $33.83. The stock had a trading volume of 24,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,682. Peoples Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.76.

Peoples Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEBO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Tyler J. Wilcox sold 8,621 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $250,095.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,101.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Tyler J. Wilcox sold 8,621 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $250,095.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,101.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David F. Dierker sold 4,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total value of $128,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,493.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,865 shares of company stock worth $417,060. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Further Reading

