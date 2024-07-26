Persistence (XPRT) Trading 21.3% Higher This Week

Persistence (XPRT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Persistence token can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000336 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Persistence has a market capitalization of $47.78 million and approximately $321,514.55 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Persistence has traded up 21.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Persistence alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Persistence Profile

Persistence’s launch date was May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 193,504,890 tokens and its circulating supply is 209,485,526 tokens. Persistence’s official website is persistence.one. Persistence’s official message board is blog.persistence.one. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Persistence Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence (XPRT) is a native token of the Persistence blockchain, a network facilitating the creation of financial products. XPRT is used for staking, network security, governance, and transaction fees. It incentivizes validators, developers, and users, fostering an active community. Persistence, co-founded by Tushar Aggarwal and Deepanshu Tripathi, aims to bridge traditional finance with decentralized finance (DeFi), enabling tokenization and exchange of various asset classes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Persistence should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Persistence using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Persistence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Persistence and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.