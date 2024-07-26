PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.33-1.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.36. PG&E also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.330-1.370 EPS.

PG&E Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PCG stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.03. The company had a trading volume of 10,978,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,413,831. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.97 and its 200 day moving average is $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. PG&E has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. PG&E had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PG&E will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PCG shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PG&E

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,007,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,515,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,889,471.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG&E Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.