Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Shares Down 4.5%

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.40 and last traded at $17.86. Approximately 40,508 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 85,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.71.

PHVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Pharvaris from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Pharvaris from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Pharvaris in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Pharvaris from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.25 and its 200-day moving average is $22.57. The firm has a market cap of $554.02 million, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of -3.10.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.56). Analysts predict that Pharvaris will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Pharvaris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,440,000. venBio Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. venBio Partners LLC now owns 4,919,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,992,000 after purchasing an additional 654,832 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the fourth quarter worth $7,994,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the fourth quarter worth $2,805,000.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It also develops PHVS416, an on-demand, rapid exposure soft capsule for patients suffering from acute HAE attacks which is under Phase 2 clinical trial; and PHVS719, a prophylactic extended-release tablet for HAE patients which is under Phase 1 clinical trial.

