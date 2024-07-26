Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 283.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,186,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,583,000 after acquiring an additional 876,790 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,634,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,251,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $857,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE:PM traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,329,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,379,955. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $113.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.40. The stock has a market cap of $176.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.58.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 113.32%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.