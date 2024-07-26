Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -833.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,764. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.97. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $8.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $144.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.41 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 12.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

