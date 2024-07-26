Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Short Interest Down 42.5% in July

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 42.5% from the June 30th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.7 %

Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,636. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.68. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $41.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.99.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.57% and a negative net margin of 39.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 140,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.11% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biotechnological applications. The company focuses on the development of its 4-1BB bispecifics immuno-oncology (IO) programs. Its clinical pipeline consists of IO bispecifics, including S095012 (PRS-344), a bispecific Mabcalin compound targeting PD-L1 and 4-1BB in partnership with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; SGN-BB228 (PRS-346), a CD228 x 4-1BB bispecific antibody-Anticalin compound targeting CD228 and 4-1BB in partnership with Pfizer Inc; and BOS-342 (PRS-342), a GPC3 x 4-1BB bispecific Mabcalin compound targeting GPC3 and 4-1BB in partnership with Boston Pharmaceuticals, which are in phase 1 studies.

