Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $85.00

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $85.00 and last traded at $84.47, with a volume of 149866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $83.50 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.77.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.51.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $951.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.82 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 97.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,851,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $960,425,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344,121 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 72.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,719,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $502,139,000 after buying an additional 2,828,450 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,409,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,914,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1,267.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 311,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,404,000 after buying an additional 289,061 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

