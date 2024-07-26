Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Holdings Increased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 181.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,500 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pinterest by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pinterest news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $481,590.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,256 shares in the company, valued at $12,726,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $481,590.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 2,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $115,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 186,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,410,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,250 shares of company stock worth $2,191,304. Insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $37.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.97. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.59 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.53.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $739.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.96 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 4.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Pinterest from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Pinterest from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Pinterest from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pinterest from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

