Piper Sandler Boosts Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target to $20.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RUN. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sunrun from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Sunrun from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sunrun from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Sunrun from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.42.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RUN

Sunrun Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of RUN stock opened at $17.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.15. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $22.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 68.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $458.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sunrun

In other news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $25,871.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 589,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,766,315.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $25,871.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,766,315.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $35,872.98. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 447,184 shares in the company, valued at $6,452,865.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 255,712 shares of company stock worth $3,706,261. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunrun

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 883.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. USCF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.