Piper Sandler Raises HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Price Target to $14.00

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.01% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

HarborOne Bancorp Stock Up 2.1 %

HarborOne Bancorp stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,773. The company has a market capitalization of $619.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 0.74. HarborOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $41.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.98 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 4.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of HarborOne Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 5,618.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 5,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

