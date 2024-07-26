Pitcairn Co. Boosts Stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,113,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in AXIS Capital by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 82,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 42,569 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $1,785,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 15,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on AXS shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at AXIS Capital

In other news, Director Michael Millegan acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.49 per share, for a total transaction of $100,086.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,553.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director W Marston Becker acquired 3,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.58 per share, for a total transaction of $201,404.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,842.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Millegan acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.49 per share, for a total transaction of $100,086.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,553.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 6,425 shares of company stock worth $444,351 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AXIS Capital Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:AXS opened at $71.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a one year low of $52.90 and a one year high of $74.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.90.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.17. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

AXIS Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

