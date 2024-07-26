Pitcairn Co. Buys 621 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blackbaud by 303.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Blackbaud in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackbaud during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Blackbaud

In related news, EVP David J. Benjamin sold 1,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $137,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,474,772.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Blackbaud news, EVP David J. Benjamin sold 1,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $137,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,474,772.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 1,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $87,219.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,849,661.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,476 shares of company stock valued at $2,547,161. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Price Performance

Shares of Blackbaud stock opened at $78.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.30 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.52. Blackbaud, Inc. has a one year low of $64.32 and a one year high of $88.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $279.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.22 million. Equities analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Blackbaud Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

